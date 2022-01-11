ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck calls his box office bomb Gigli a 'gift' as it introduced him to girlfriend Jennifer Lopez... in gushing new interview conducted by BFF Matt Damon

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Ben Affleck is reflecting on his film roles in a new interview conducted by best friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon.

While Matt, 51, showers Ben, 49, with praise in the questions, noting highlights in his 30-year Hollywood career, he also touches upon some misfires.

Most notably, Ben admits that the 'overexposure' of his romance with Jennifer Lopez - the first time around - was partly to blame for the dismal 2003 box office bomb and critically-mauled Gigli.

However, in the interview for Entertainment Weekly, the Gone Girl actor calls it a 'gift' as it meant meeting Jennifer, 52, with whom he would later become engaged to, and then reunite with years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231qGP_0diqMnRD00
Bright side: Bad Affleck calls his box office bomb Gigli a 'gift' as he got to meet Jennifer Lopez... as he's interviewed by BFF Matt Damon in gushing new interview released Tuesday

'Let's touch on Gigli because it's directed by one of our favorite directors, Marty Brest. Where does it sit with you now?' Matt asks Ben in the interview feature.

Ben famously met JLo on the set of the film, which began shooting in 2001, however she was still married to second husband Cris Judd at the time.

The movie came out after Jen finalized her divorce with Cris, and 'Bennifer' was born.

Looking back on it, Ben says, '[Gigli] didn't work and we did five weeks of reshoots, which we knew were not gonna work. It was a movie that didn't work....'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoGEG_0diqMnRD00
Not their best work: Ben and Jen seen in the 2003 box office bomb and critically-mauled Gigli
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xPTK_0diqMnRD00
Where the magic happened: Ben famously first met JLo on the set of the film, which began shooting in 2001, however she was still married to second husband Cris Judd at the time

'It's just that it became a story in and of itself. The funny name, the Jennifer Lopez romance and overexposure of that, it was kind of a perfect storm,' he adds.

'And I remember talking to Marty [Brest] the Friday it came out and I was like it's just spectacular, it's a tsunami, it couldn't be worse. This is as bad as it gets.'

Though, while Ben said the process and the reaction to the movie was 'depressing' and made him feel 'disappointed and have a lot of self-doubt' there was also a few positive outcomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hk1A6_0diqMnRD00
Go easy on me: Ben was reflecting on his film roles in the interview that was conducted by his best friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon (seen in October last year) 

'But if the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, "I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies," which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life. So in those ways, it's a gift.'

'And I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,' he mused.

Ben and Jen reunited last year when they were first spotted spending time together again in LA in April and then in Montana the following month.

By June, they were officially back together.

Yet it remains to be seen if they will be starring in another movie together anytime soon.

After being continually praised for his acting efforts, Ben joked at the end of the chat with Matt: 'I love you, man. I want you to do all my interviews. Are you cheap?'

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
SheKnows

Ben Affleck Says His 'Famous Bomb' of a Movie 'Gigli' Was a 'Gift' Because He Met Jennifer Lopez

Every actor has to deal with that one film that winds up being less than a great success in their career. For Ben Affleck, that movie is Gigli, the rom-com crime film that set the Oscar winner’s career and personal life spinning in a lot of different directions. But of course, time has brought a lot of perspective to Affleck’s thoughts on the film he dubs a “famous bomb” and “a disaster” in a new interview for Entertainment Weekly. The actor shares that the studio leaned into his relationship with co-star Jennifer Lopez since it was generating headlines everywhere. He explains...
MOVIES
Elle

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Spent a ‘Quiet’ Christmas Day Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did indeed spend Christmas day together, People reports. The outlet was told by a source that Affleck spent Christmas Eve in Los Angeles with his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel. Christmas day, Lopez and Affleck were together...with both their families.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Matt Damon Says Kevin Smith Saved ‘Good Will Hunting’: ‘We Were Dead in the Water’

In the midst of his press tour for “The Tender Bar,” Ben Affleck recently sat down for an interview with a very sympathetic journalist: Matt Damon. The actor was interviewed by his childhood friend and longtime collaborator for EW, covering “The Last Duel” and Affleck’s decision to walk away from superhero movies. But as was inevitable with the two of them, the conversation eventually turned to “Good Will Hunting.” The 1997 film launched Affleck and Damon into Hollywood stardom, winning them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and establishing them both as bona fide leading men. While reflecting on the film’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Cris Judd
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Joke About Why George Clooney Hired Him Instead Of His Ocean’s Eleven Co-Star

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been a legendary Hollywood friendship ever since the pair teamed up to make Good Will Hunting back in 1997. Since landing on the map for the award-winning movie, the actors have each carved out their own impressive careers over the years. Still, as you can imagine, there is some friendly competition, especially when it comes to their mutual collaborator, George Clooney, whom Damon starred alongside in Ocean's Eleven.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Sweetly Supports BF Ben Affleck’s New Film: He’s ‘Amazing in the Movie’

Supportive girlfriend! As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance has continued to heat up, she couldn’t resist praising his acting chops. “This is adorable from The Tender Bar,” the “On My Way” songstress, 52, gushed while opening a PR box from the Prime Video movie on Friday, January 7. “Oh. A little note to me on what the movie’s based on, all this stuff from the movie in here. Cute.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Ben Affleck credits Gigli for his shift to his 'real love' of directing — and meeting Jennifer Lopez

There are few bombs more infamous than Gigli. "If the reaction to Gigli hadn't happened, I probably wouldn't have ultimately decided, 'I don't really have any other avenue but to direct movies,' which has turned out to be the real love of my professional life," Ben Affleck tells Matt Damon in EW's current cover story. "So in those ways, it's a gift. And I did get to meet Jennifer [Lopez], the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Weekly
The Independent

Ben Affleck makes rare Jennifer Lopez comments in new interview

Ben Affleck has shared an insight into what it’s like to “share Jennifer Lopez’s life” in a new interview.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.Affleck has previously been hesitant to discuss his relationship with Lopez in interviews, but in a new, wide-ranging chat with the Los...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were once breakdancers in the Boston subway: 'We had some nylon Puma suits'

Even celebrities, even those dating Jennifer Lopez, have embarrassing moments from their past. Ben Affleck revealed one of his own on Monday, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show: The Oscar-winning director and his longtime friend Matt Damon once attempted to make some extra bucks as breakdancers in their hometown of Boston. Not that he wanted to discuss it. Clarkson surprised him when she asked if the story was true. Affleck made it clear that the adventure was Damon's suggestion, and he seemed understandably embarrassed.
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Ben Affleck doesn’t regret ‘Gigli.’ After all, he met Jennifer Lopez

“Gigli” may have bombed at the box office and the film became the punchline for many a joke, but Ben Affleck is choosing to look at the bright side. In an Entertainment Weekly interview with his BFF Matt Damon, Affleck talked about the 2003 film which put him in the loss column for awhile, but also left him winning since it costarred his former and now current love, Jennifer Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

How Jennifer Lopez Helps Ben Affleck Bring Out 'His Best Self'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love is real! The pair, who rekindled their romance last year, have found balance and support in each other - - while continuing their careers. "Ben and Jen have both been busy working. Ben is just happy with life right now and it's been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy