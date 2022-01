After releasing snippets in late December, the first full trailer for Embers Adrift is out, giving a look at the upcoming MMORPG in development. The trailer opens with some of the world and then plunges us into some of the setting around the mysteries of the Ember, and what it means for all who seek it. The peeks at the world, from woods, to fields, and caves are also accompanied by some of the dangers you’ll find there too. With this being a sandbox and there being no planned quest hubs, mini-maps, or linearity, the spirit of exploration is clearly one of the goals here.

