Very often, entrepreneurship starts as a solo venture or a partnership. But as the business expands, keeping up with client demands can be too much for any business owner to take on themselves. This is actually a good problem to have. Unfortunately, not everyone knows when it’s time to bring in extra help. The simple answer? If you are losing business, you need to make a change. Depending on your situation, however, hanging a “now hiring” sign may not be necessary. While hiring employees can certainly help, are they the right kind of help? With an evaluation of your needs, you can decide if hiring a freelancer, contractor or employee is right for you.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO