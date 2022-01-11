ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

PreSonus Launches Studio One 5.5

musicconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreSonus has released Studio One 5.5, a major update to its award-winning recording and production software (DAW). Studio One 5.5 adds improvements for production, performance, and especially mastering. The first and still only DAW with an integrated mastering environment, Studio One 5.5’s Project Page is now even more...

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

