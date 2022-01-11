PreSonus Launches Studio One 5.5

Genelec is hosting a special Masterclass session, “Live from the No-Kill Microphone Shelter,” on Thursday, January 20, at 1 p.m. EST livestreamed to Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Access the session here. The conversation, moderated by Genelec Inc. Senior Technical Sales Manager Paul Stewart, will feature acclaimed producer/engineer Sylvia Massy alongside her associate Chris Johnson, demonstrating examples from Sylvia’s growing collection of vintage and rare microphones. Paul will also be fielding live questions from attendees. Sylvia and Chris will be broadcasting live from their studio in Oregon, which also serves as the home base for Sylvia’s collection, which they joking refer to as the “no-kill microphone shelter.” Sylvia is one of the preeminent private collectors of microphones in the recording community. A large portion of her collection was acquired from the late microphone expert Bob Paquette, and recently she retained ownership of several dozen vintage microphones from the Ukraine.
Comments / 0