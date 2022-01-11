ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Mountain lion enters condo building in Colorado, is killed

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Image: Vail Police Department.

Wildlife is never far in Colorado and sometimes, it gets too close for comfort.

According to the Vail Police Department, the mountain town department responded to two different calls related to the same mountain lion in the area of Lionshead Village on January 8.

The police department reports that the mountain lion had entered the main lobby area of a condominium, prompting concern. The department responded and was able to confine the animal in a secure space with assistance from property management, at which point the animal was shot with a dart and tranquilized.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the mountain lion was in a poor condition of health and emaciated, which ultimately resulted in the animal being euthanized.

It is rare for a mountain lion to be this brazen around humans, which could have been behavior that was exhibited due to its poor state of health. According to the police department, the mountain lion's poor condition "likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans."

According to the department, mountain lion sightings in the Eagle County area are rare, as the species is known for being elusive.

The department reminded the public to never approach, feed, or cage a wild animal, even if it seems docile, sick, or injured.

The public was also instructed to report wildlife sightings that occur in the Town of Vail to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center on their non-emergency line, 970-479-2200. If the wildlife poses a risk to passersby, call 911.

Statewide, interactions with wildlife have gotten more common in recent years as urban and wild areas collide. This makes it that much more crucial to be 'animal smart.'

Not only does this mean keeping a safe distance, it also means adjusting life in certain ways – for instance, keeping a yard free of potential hazards to wildlife. An outdoor water bowl for pets might also be attracting predators seeking a drink, thus lowering their fear of human spaces. That soccer net in the yard might be a tangle risk for deer.

It's important that Coloradans are animal-aware and that they do their part to help keep the state's wildlife as wild as possible.

don pierce
4d ago

Oddly enough; these are the same people that voted to turn wolves loose on other peoples property, simply because they could. But let a kitty-cat be found on their property and they call the cops on it and have it killed. The hypocrisy of this is palpable.

16
hobosexualAdvocate
4d ago

If Mountain Lion Lives don't Matter then no lives matter. No justice no peace. He wasn't even armed, probably had kids and no criminal record.

11
Jim Michael
4d ago

I think it could have been tranquilizer and moved far from civilization. If it comes back, then lethal.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

