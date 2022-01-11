ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Norton to Hold Community Meeting with Residents on the Supreme Court's Expanded Security Perimeter

WASHINGTON, D.C. ––Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she will hold a virtual community meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on the Supreme Court's new...

