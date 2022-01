Chipmaker Intel Corporation's latest executive shakeup that saw the company announce the replacement of its current chief financial officer (CFO) Mr. George Davis has received approval from investment firm Raymond James in a new analyst note seen by Wccftech. The report continues to take a cautious approach towards the company's future, as it outlines that Intel has a long way ahead of it in terms of retaking its position as the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer. Raymond James is joined by Keybanc, who in its latest coverage of the chip industry has exhibited optimism for Intel's smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) and downgraded Intel to Weight from Overweight.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO