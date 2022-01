PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued multiple vehicle restrictions as Sunday’s winter storm enters the Tri-State area. The department started some of the restrictions at 3 p.m. Sunday. The following areas are under a Tier 2 of the plan: All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80; PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from the Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions; PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80; U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; Route 33 from I-78 to I-80. The following area...

