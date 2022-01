The Cubs and Lady Cubs welcomed Lamesa to town on Tuesday night, and were not very good hosts! The Lady Cubs and Cubs both sent the Tors home with losses. The Lady Cubs took the court first and came out on fire. Their defense could not be penetrated. That is not an exaggeration, for journalistic flair. The half-time score was 40-0 Lady Cubs.

LAMESA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO