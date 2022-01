Two of the NFL's signature franchises will face off on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The surging San Francisco 49ers (10-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) have had their share of epic battles in the playoffs over the years, and Sunday promises to provide another dramatic chapter in this rivalry. It has been a while since these two teams met in the postseason, as in 1995 when Steve Young and the 49ers defeated the Cowboys' "Triplets" (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin) 38-28 in the NFC Championship Game in Dallas.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO