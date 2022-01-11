4, including infant, injured in medical helicopter crash in Pennsylvania

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were injured Tuesday in a medical helicopter crash reported in suburban Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.

The helicopter was carrying an infant patient and three crew members to a hospital in Philadelphia when it crashed in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township, WCAU reported. Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Zabel, who represents Drexel Hill, said none of those injured suffered life-threatening injuries, calling it “an absolute miracle.”

No other injuries were reported.

Reports of the crash began surfacing on social media around 1 p.m. Images showed smoke rising from a helicopter laying outside what appeared to be a church.

Officials told WTXF-TV that the helicopter was on its way to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it crashed near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church. Authorities described the incident as a “controlled landing,” the news station reported.

Citing unidentified sources, WPVI-TV reported that the helicopter was traveling from Maryland. A Drexel Hill resident told the news station that the helicopter appeared to bounce while trying to land, before crashing on its side.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt told WPVI that it was miraculous the pilot was able to land and that more serious injuries weren’t reported.

“It’s an absolute miracle,” he said.

