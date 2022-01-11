Meet Kaci Walfall, The CW's Newest Superteen

Riddle me this, Batwoman: How do you create a network with some of the most popular, viral, influential shows among the coveted demographic of young people and fail to make a profit off of it? By being an executive at ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia, apparently. The corporate owners of The CW are looking to sell the network, which was formed in 2006 as a merger of UPN and The WB. CEO Mark Pedowitz confirmed that the parent companies are exploring “opportunities” in an internal memo seen by The Hollywood Reporter. The network “has never been profitable since its formation,” THR reports, despite airing such shows as the original Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, The Vampire Diaries, Arrow, and The Flash, not to mention critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Heck, The CW is the home of Supernatural, a show whose fandom is so massive and fervent it appears to fuel half the internet.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO