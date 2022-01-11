ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Adin Hill: Guarding cage Tuesday

Hill will defend the blue paint Tuesday against Detroit, Sheng Peng of...

Sharks' Adin Hill: On wrong end of shutout

Hill stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Rangers. The third goal was an empty-netter. Hill's run of allowing two or fewer goals reached five appearances, but the goal support wasn't there Thursday. The 25-year-old dropped to 9-10-0 with the end of his three-game winning streak. He's added a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 21 appearances. Hill figures to continue starting regularly as long as James Reimer (lower body) is out, so the former should be penciled in for Saturday's game versus the Penguins.
Penguins outlast Sharks in overtime

An overtime goal by forward Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins a fiercely combated 2-1 road win against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday. The Penguins emerged with a victory despite being outshot 41-27 by the Sharks. It was the second-most shots they have allowed this season. During a 6-2 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, they allowed a season-worst 45 shots against.
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Brad Marchand Not Bothered By NHL All-Star Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was named to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team on Thursday night, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy is part of the Last Man In vote. But there is one huge All-Star snub on the Bruins roster. That would be Brad Marchand, who is somehow not part of the All-Star mix this year. He isn’t even eligible for the Last Man In vote, which is pretty wild considering the season that Marchand is having for Boston. Marchand leads the Bruins with 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points, which he’s racked up in just 29...
