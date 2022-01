WILMINGTON — At last night’s Planning Board meeting, Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich discussed efforts being made this year in regard to zoning changes. The first thing she mentioned was the draft guidelines of the new zoning by-law, which she said would not be ready in time for Town Meeting. There was also an idea to potentially expand the central business district which would also not be ready in time.

