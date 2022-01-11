Easy Valentine’s crafts to do with your kids

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO