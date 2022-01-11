ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coaching Senior Bowl all-star game gives Lions leg up in draft process

By DAVE BIRKETT Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

For the fourth time in the past 13 seasons, the...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior Bowl QBs for the Lions roster announced

One of the big benefits of coaching in the Senior Bowl is the ability to work closer than any other NFL franchise with a large crop of draft prospects. For the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell, they’ll get a look at three quarterback prospects often mentioned in aspirational connection to the team when they head the American team in Mobile next month.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Bowl#Jets#All Star Game#Coaching#American Football#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy