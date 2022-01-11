ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Grapefruit Collins

By Liquor.com
liquor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis drink, created by bar legend Sam Ross at Attaboy in New York City, takes its name from the Collins family of drinks, the best-known member of which is the Tom Collins, a fairly simple combination of gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water. Of those, it’s closest to the...

www.liquor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Little Collins

Perfect For: Breakfast Coffee & A Light Bite Keeping It Kind Of Healthy Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Do a quick internet search with the words “Australia,” “coffee,” and “NYC,” and you’ll see about twenty versions of the same article pop up on the topic of Australian coffee culture invading New York. We’ll save you some reading with a summary: Sydney and Melbourne have better coffee than New York, and smart people are realizing that. Those smart people are opening up shops around town that serve Aussie espresso drinks with cool names like the “flat white” and the “long black,” and all of your coffee snob friends are buying in big time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KATU.com

Smoothie of the Month - Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothie

Author of "The Smoothie Book", Allie Shircliff, shared her recipe for Cayenne Grapefruit Smoothies!. I put this smoothie in the winter section because the cayenne will warm you on cold winter mornings. I just start with a dash, and once I take the first sip, I will sometimes stir more into my individual smoothie. I omit the cayenne altogether if Xoaquín or other kids are going to be drinking it, and then just sprinkle some on the top of mine before drinking. The grapefruit is also a nice, refreshing ingredient for winter mornings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Star Bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler Now Has a Line of Canned Cocktails

For years, Jeffrey Morgenthaler has been behind the bar at places like Clyde Common and Pepe Le Moko — that is, until the pandemic hit. Suddenly, Portland’s most famous bartender was out of a bartending job, instead focusing on his writing career and consulting gigs. Now, Portlanders can...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Collins, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
helloglow.co

Grapefruit + Cinnamon DIY Home Humidifier

Winter brings with it plenty of wet, cold and rather dreary days, which means my heat is running almost nonstop. I found a DIY home humidifier trick from Good Housekeeping that adds some much needed moisture to the air. Bonus: it makes my house smell amazing! It uses all-natural ingredients...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapefruit Juice#Scotch Whisky#Collins Glass#Food Drink#Attaboy#White Club#Garnish
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Suntory Whisky Toki

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Beam-Suntory. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
liquor.com

How to Winterize Your Beer Cocktails

While Micheladas are a summer staple, what role does a beer cocktail have when the mercury drops? Surprisingly, quite a large one. From winter-citrus shandies to scotch-whisky-heavy nightcaps paired with chocolatey porters, beer can be an exciting seasonal ingredient in the colder months, too. “As with any cocktail ingredient, your...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Robb Report

How to Make a Spanish Coffee, the Flaming Coffee-Rum Cocktail That Originated in Portland

The Spanish Coffee is a peculiar drink, in that the farther you get from Spain—geographically, culturally and from anything you might actually be served in that country—the more interesting and specific the cocktail becomes. It’s like a game of telephone, where you start with “hippopotamus” and by the end you have a perfect English sonnet. Order a boozy coffee in Spain, and you’ll get what they refer to as a Carajillo, just espresso and a spirit, either rum or brandy. Order one in Mexico, and you’ll also get something called a Carajillo, but Mexico has its own charming, desserty version: That...
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

You can always count on leeks and mushrooms – especially in this vegan risotto

Leeks and mushrooms are a robust flavour combination that you can always count on: nothing can go wrong when you’re combining these two,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“It’s guaranteed to be delicious. To make this vegetarian or vegan, omit the parmesan cheese. If you like, you can replace it with a sprinkling of nutritional yeast.”Leek and mushroom barley risottoMakes: 1 portionIngredients:½ onion, dicedHandful of pearl barley½ vegetable stock cube300ml water½ leek, slicedHandful of mushrooms, sliced1 thyme sprigSmall handful of grated parmesan cheese, plus a few shavings for garnishOlive oilSalt and pepperMethod:1. Pan-fry the onion...
RECIPES
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy