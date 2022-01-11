ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman describes hire of Nicklas Lidstrom

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
It goes without saying that former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom is one of the premier sports icons not only in the city of Detroit, but in the history of hockey. And his nickname of “The Perfect Human” is well deserved, considering the almost endless list of accolades he earned...

