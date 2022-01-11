ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings VP of Hockey Operations Nicklas Lidstrom discusses his goals

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago

Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings, having been hired by GM Steve Yzerman as Vice President of Hockey Operations. He will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations for the team with whom he won the Stanley Cup four times during his Hall of Fame...

detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Sports Nation

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

