McAlester Public Schools officials say they will close for the rest of the school week with no plan for distance learning, in a message to parents. School leaders said McAlester Public School will be closed this Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, 2022. We will have no school and no Distance Learning. The District will also be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King Jr. Classes are planned to resume on Tuesday, January 18.

MCALESTER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO