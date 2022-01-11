'Bidoof's Big Stand' Gives the Beaver Pokémon the Adorable Animated Short It Deserves

When Metroid Prime: Federation Force released in 2016, fans of the Metroid series were underwhelmed at what it had become. The game did not at all meet the expectations set by previous entries into the Metroid Prime series, and things were starting to look dark for the future of the franchise. One year later, fans saw the release of Metroid: Samus Returns, and a glimpse of hope was found. The game, a remake of the 1991 Game Boy exclusive Metroid II: Return of Samus, sent the bounty hunter back to her 2D platformer origins for the first time since 2010, or 2002 if you don't count Metroid: Other M's hybrid use of 2D and 3D. However, the issue was still present that Metroid had not seen a title with a new story starring Samus Aran in almost a decade at that point, and it wouldn't be until over a decade had passed from Metroid: Other M's release that Nintendo would finally show the next chapter in the Metroid saga.

