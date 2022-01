As Omicron sweeps through the nation, more Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. It’s a staggering milestone and a dire warning that our health care system is overtaxed weeks before we reach the variant’s predicted peak. Nearly 146,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, data from Health and Human Services showed. That’s a record and double the number from just two weeks ago. The actual number of people hospitalized with Covid is likely even higher. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from Feb. 2020 through Sept....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO