First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO