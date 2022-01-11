ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

Cover picture for the article20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen...

Just When You Thought You Were Out, the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Trailer Pulls You Back In

After years of waiting, 20th Century Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated Bob’s Burgers Movie. Unveiled during the National Championship college football game, the opening trailer for the full-length feature film takes fans back to where it all began, the beleaguered burger shop helmed by the world’s least enthusiastic chef. But there’s more here than just that standard family hijinks.
MOVIES
It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.
MOVIES
The 'Bob's Burgers' movie is out for delivery

After two years of waiting, your order is ready — that is, if you’re a fan of Bob’s Burgers and have been waiting with bated breath for its long-anticipated feature film. The beloved animated sitcom has been reported to have a movie in the pipeline for some time, only to have been persistently delayed by the pandemic, but the new and first trailer promises the film will arrive on May 27, and only in theaters no less.
MOVIES
