Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is taking us on a new journey of curiosity. In a new trailer from Netflix, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness looks to expand our knowledge of the world in a wild and varied way. The new series, which premieres at the end of this month, follows Van Ness as he ask questions audiences may or may not have pondered before. From exotic cuisine and insect anatomy to high fashion and skyscraper construction, the series challenges viewers to learn something outside of their comfort zone, with Van Ness speaking with experts in a variety of fields to learn more about the things that make him curious.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO