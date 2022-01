Production on the upcoming sequel Evil Dead Rise wrapped last year, with director Lee Cronin taking to social media to confirm that progress was being made on the latest edit of the experience, though the behind-the-scenes photo he shared failed to offer any glimpses of actual footage. The filmmaker also noted that 2022 would be the "year of the Deadite," seemingly implying that the franchise is about to return in a major way to bring the franchise back to its rightful glory and reputation. The film is currently expected to be debuting sometime this year on HBO Max, though some fans can't help but wonder if it could also get a big-screen debut.

