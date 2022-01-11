ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Clarke doesn't hold back on Hextall's decision to draft Patrick

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say there's a rift between Bob Clarke and Ron Hextall would probably be a fair assessment. Not sure they're going to be linking up at alumni functions any time soon. Definitely not after Clarke's recent comments on the Cam and Strick podcast with former NHLer Cam Janssen and reporter Andy...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Philadelphia Flyers: Ron Hextall’s GM draft grades

The legacy of former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall has been hotly debated since his surprise firing in late 2018. At the time, many believed that Hextall had done a good job of setting the team up for future success, but that his isolated nature and unwillingness to shift to more of a win-now approach were his undoing. Since then, however, Hextall’s entire GM stint has been put under a microscope, with people taking great issue with a number of his moves.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Bobby Clarke
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Cam Janssen
Person
Nolan Patrick
The Independent

Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.“That’s incredible. That’s great. We need more of that in our game,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.Visram is the head trainer for...
NHL
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Cam#Nhler Cam Janssen#The Flyers Hall Of Fame#The Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Recap: Early lead doesn't hold in 3-1 loss to Lightning

Despite a vastly improved effort Saturday, the result for the Stars was unfortunately the same. Esa Lindell's opening goal served as the only offense the Stars would get in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. It marked Dallas' second consecutive loss and a winless back-to-back set through the state of Florida. The road continues to be a haunting foe for the Stars, who fell to 4-12-1 away from American Airlines Center.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy