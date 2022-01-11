Rita Wilson Set To Appear In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Warning, spoilers ahead for season one of 1883. As a passionate Yellowstone fan, I was skeptical that series creator Taylor Sheridan would be able to make another show that lived up to the hype. After watching the first four episodes of his Yellowstone prequel 1883, I can say without a doubt I was wrong to doubt him. 1883 has everything Yellowstone has but in its own unique way: a passionate patriarch who will do anything for his family, unique and tough female characters and a sense of drama and storytelling that only Taylor Sheridan can do. Not to mention the cast...Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott? Are you kidding?! If the casting alone isn't enough to make you watch the show, hopefully, I can be the extra push.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO