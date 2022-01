Aasif Mandvi's son was born in March 2020 right before the pandemic started. "He's our only child and I'm a first time parent and so I don't know what it's like to have a child not in a pandemic," says the actor, comedian, podcaster, producer, and writer. "I imagine it's very different. I mean I think one of the big differences for us was that he didn't get to see any of his family. In a normal world, my mother-in-law would've been here. My dad would've been here. My sister. We would've just had family here."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO