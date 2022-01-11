Pembrolizumab Plus Enzalutamide Continues to Produce Antitumor Activity in Abiraterone Acetate-Pretreated mCRPC
The combination of pembrolizumab and enzalutamide continued to demonstrate antitumor activity in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who were previously treated with abiraterone acetate, according to data from cohort C of the phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-365 trial. The combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and enzalutamide (Xtandi) continued to demonstrate antitumor...www.onclive.com
Comments / 0