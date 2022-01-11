Pembrolizumab Plus Enzalutamide Continues to Produce Antitumor Activity in Abiraterone Acetate-Pretreated mCRPC

It is difficult to know where exactly to begin this commentary regarding the FDA approval to permit commer-cial sales of the Alzheimer disease drug aducanumab-avwa. It is difficult to know where exactly to begin this commentary regarding the FDA approval to permit commer-cial sales of the Alzheimer disease drug aducanumab-avwa (Aduhelm). There are so many disturbing features of this story, with likely more to be told in the near future.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO