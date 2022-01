As a resident of the Upper East Side, a stroll down Madison Avenue always prompts me to stop and stare in front of the Gabriela Hearst flagship store. Though always stunning, it’s not the clothes that catch my eye, but the glittering collection of crystals that perch open on a front table in full view of the street. A reflection of the latter half of the rainbow, each mineral is completely unique from its counterparts. Ragged or smooth, clear or opaque, large or small. From my vantage point, the collection serves as a sort of portal into Hearst’s mind and creative process, sometimes even more so than the fashion itself.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO