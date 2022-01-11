Madonna Poses With Her Six Kids While on Family Ski Trip in the Swiss Alps

Anna Marie Tendler is making plans for her future following her divorce from her husband of six years, comedian John Mulaney. The artist revealed that she is contemplating the possibility of having children for the first time now that her marriage has dissolved and is excited about what this next stage of her life might hold. When asked by Harper’s Bazaar whether or not her attitude towards kids has changed since the split, Tendler said that she “always held partnership above having kids,” but that now she is also definitely going to freeze her eggs. She explained, “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.” She added, “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

