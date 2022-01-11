ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Madonna Poses With Her Six Kids While on Family Ski Trip in the Swiss Alps

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is kicking off the new year by enjoying a European ski vacation with all of her kids. The pop star shared a shot from her family’s winter trip to the Swiss Alps on her Instagram on Friday featuring all six of her kids cuddled up together on the couch. Madonna...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's 6 Kids Came Together For a Full-Family Winter Photo — See Lourdes Leon, Her Twins, & More

Madonna gave her followers the photo dump from her holiday vacation that we’ve all been waiting for — a rare picture of all six of her kids together. That’s no easy feat when her adult children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, also have to spend quality time with their dads, Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, during the busy Christmas season. But Madonna somehow managed to pull it all off in Gstaad, Switzerland — and there’s photographic evidence. The “Vogue” singer buried the prized image in her carousel — go back to the seventh photo and that’s where you will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Settled the Debt on Their Swiss Ski Chalet

This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his woes are still deepening, one long-running legal fight came to a conclusion in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a debt of 6.6 million British pounds on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Madonna Shares Extremely Rare Family Pic Featuring All of Her Children on Instagram

Madonna recently hit the Swiss slopes as part of a special family trip, and lucky for us, we got a rare glimpse of all six of her kids﻿ in the process.﻿. The 63-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer shared an Instagram post, featuring several pics of her wintry getaway in Saanen, Switzerland. We see several close-ups of the pop star and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, but it's the group photo, which includes her entire family, that's getting everyone's attention. Madonna captioned the post, "Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Announce Their Divorce After 16 Years Together

After 16 years together and five years of marriage, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have decided to go their separate ways. The longtime couple announced that they are in the process of divorcing via a joint statement on Momoa’s Instagram account on Wednesday as Bonet does not have any social media. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” their message began. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” The former couple continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Rocco Ritchie
Person
Lourdes Leon
Vanity Fair

Anna Marie Tendler Intends to Freeze Her Eggs Following John Mulaney Divorce

Anna Marie Tendler is making plans for her future following her divorce from her husband of six years, comedian John Mulaney. The artist revealed that she is contemplating the possibility of having children for the first time now that her marriage has dissolved and is excited about what this next stage of her life might hold. When asked by Harper’s Bazaar whether or not her attitude towards kids has changed since the split, Tendler said that she “always held partnership above having kids,” but that now she is also definitely going to freeze her eggs. She explained, “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.” She added, “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Gen Z, Meet Jenny Lewis and Her Signature Style

Before excited fans sang their hearts out to Harry Styles during Love on Tour, his cross-country tour in support of his album Fine Line, they were greeted with a question: “Who the F is Jenny Lewis?”. Illuminated on a jumbotron, the seemingly loaded inquiry hung in the air above...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Malawi#European#The Swiss Alps#Outlander
Hello Magazine

Madonna worries fans after displaying large bruise on her leg

Madonna is known for posting daring photos, but the images she shared on Wednesday, which showed a large bruise on her left leg, left fans concerned. "Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a [expletive]. Only the Devil Cares….,,,,,,,,,,, HOMEWEAR………….. @versace," she captioned the photos taken inside her Los Angeles bedroom.
THEATER & DANCE
Vanity Fair

“I Am Disgusted With Them”: The Spears Sisters Fire Social Media Statements Back and Forth

Britney Spears posted to Twitter a lengthy comment that addresses her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s interview with ABC News on Wednesday ahead of the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn was the first Spears family member to give a sit-down interview since a Los Angeles court released the pop star from a 13-year conservatorship, headed up in part by her father, Jamie Spears, who controlled her career, financials, and movement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Ronnie Spector, Lead Ronette and “Be My Baby” Singer, Dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of beloved ’60s girl group the Ronettes, has died from cancer, her family announced Wednesday. She was 78. On her website, the family’s statement reads, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Can You Imagine What the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Wedding Will Look Like?

Did you hear already? Did a black crow soar into your window last night and caw horribly: “Megan Fox and Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker are betrothed”? Did a viper slither its way up your leg and around your waist so it might whisper in your ear: “It is done. They are to be wed.” Did some icy writhe interrupt you before your third incantation of “Beetlejuice” with a shiver down your spine, one that intimated in crystal clear meaning: “Stop that. He’s already here, and he put a ring on Megan Fox’s finger”?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Former Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is ready to say “I do” for a second time, announcing that he and his girlfriend Audra Mari are engaged. The actor shared the happy news with his fans on Saturday, posting a photo to his Instagram of himself and Mari on the beach at sunset holding up a sign that reads, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?” He captioned the shot, “It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Not only did the former Miss World America get engaged on Saturday, but it was also her 28th birthday. The comment section was flooded with well wishes from the couple's friends, including Duhamel's ex-wife Fergie who commented, “Congrats!!!,” with a string of green heart emojis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

“She Was Another Mama”: Jamie Lynn Spears Attempts to Bridge the Rift With Sister Britney Spears

Ahead of the January 18 release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn Spears sat down with ABC News’ Juju Chang to discuss the book, which covers her family and career. All eyes and ears, however, were on her relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears, who lived under a court-ruled conservatorship from 2008 until this past November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Prince Charles Says Painting “Refreshes” His Soul

Prince Charles is the first to admit that he's not a particularly gifted watercolorist, but the royal has long made a point of painting the natural landscapes around him, as he finds the hobby soothing. The Prince of Wales's artwork is currently on display at The Garrison Chapel in London...
VISUAL ART
Vanity Fair

Sources Say Kanye West Has a Plan

Is there a plan? Some grand scheme that will all be revealed eventually? And when it’s revealed, will the person doing the revealing be some kind of villain who insists on explaining his genius plot to captives before, you know, completing the plan? Or will the grand scheme be revealed by a benevolent figure, welcoming one into all-knowing understanding, suddenly making sense of all the twists and turns along the way? Or—last option here—is it all just random sequences of events and not that deep after all?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

14 Best Loungewear Brands to Get Cozy In This Winter

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The holidays have come and gone, but baby, it’s still cold outside. With the winter season now upon us, the search is on for the best loungewear to cozy up in throughout the chilly weather months. As more people are spending time at home with the dip in temperatures and the surge of Omicron, warm and comfy clothing has never been more necessary. There’s a lot of loungewear options but when it comes to comfort, you’ve got to find what’s best for you. Whether you’re looking for the best fuzzy cardigan, soft cashmere, cozy knit sets, or the perfect everyday on-and-off-the-couch tracksuit, we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best loungewear brands with items that are sure to keep you warm, comfy and cozy-chic, this winter.
APPAREL
Vanity Fair

Buckingham Palace to Hold Dessert Competition, Winning Treat Will Be Named After Queen Elizabeth for Her Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is hosting her very own Great British Bake Off, inviting UK residents to come up with a special dessert in honor of her Platinum Jubilee. On February 6th, the royal will officially become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, and to mark the occasion the palace will be throwing a number of anniversary events and initiatives all year long leading up to a bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. The four-day celebration will include a number of public events, community activities, and national moments of reflection on the Queen’s seven decades of service to the British public. Buckingham Palace also announced that they will be hosting a Platinum Pudding competition to come up with a new dessert named after the royal.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy