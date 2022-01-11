ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Shares Honest Admission On What Happened

By Chris Rosvoglou
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antonio Brown isn’t done talking about his fallout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, he opened up about his bizarre exit from MetLife Stadium in Week 17. During his conversation with TMZ Sports, Brown admit that he conducted himself in an unprofessional manner on the Buccaneers’...

thespun.com

Comments / 68

Stanley Andrews
4d ago

LMAO.... honest is one thing AB knows nothing about. Review all the lawsuits in the past 5 years and all the lies he told in every single one. 😂😂😂😂

Reply
43
?man on the moon
4d ago

Too late man, The damage been done. No one to blame but self. Go away and fade away. You disgrace every black man that stood up and made it possible for you compete in national Football League and to earn millions. You disappointed so many!

Reply(4)
31
PoliticalLies
3d ago

A guy claiming not to play due to an ankle injury sure was hoping about while jogging like his ankle was just fine leaving the game like a 10 year old.

Reply
16
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

