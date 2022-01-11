ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mary J Blige Spotted With NFL Wide Receiver

By Matt Hladik
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary R&B singer Mary J. Blige has reportedly been spotted partying in New York City with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. There are rumors circling on the internet that Blige, 50, is dating the 28-year-old Shepard. We don’t know if that’s...

Comments / 122

Sherrea Simmons Evans
4d ago

Ain't nothing wrong with an older woman wanting that young 🍆. Men do it all the time. Why The Double Standard.

Reply(5)
38
Yahna Young
3d ago

News outlets love making assumptions. Why can't they just be friends attending a party for a friend?

Reply
20
MsChelle
3d ago

He was also at her BIRTHDAY PARTY so what's the point? They're both GROWN and enjoy each others company

Reply
10
