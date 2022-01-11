ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Freest State': DeSantis positions Florida as the anti-Biden mecca during annual speech that strongly hints at 2024 White House ambitions

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLrbF_0diq5SHE00
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday addressed a joint session of the Florida legislature in Tallahassee.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a victory lap during his State of the State speech on Tuesday.
  • He declared Florida the "freest state" and took a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci.
  • "We were right and they were wrong," he said of critics who bashed him for keeping schools open.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday took a victory lap over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, declaring Florida the "freest state" and bashing restrictions elsewhere in the US.

"Together we have made Florida the freest state in these United States," DeSantis said during his State of the State Address, which kicks off the 2022 legislative session in Tallahassee. "While so many around the country have consigned the people's rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom's vanguard."

His speech took aim at top issues that Republicans plan to attack Democrats over during the 2022 elections, from inflation to school teachings on racism , as well as immigration, voting , and coronavirus restrictions — particularly school closures.

But his main message was that he believed he'd been right all along when it came to his approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis is up for re-election in Florida this year, and his policies on the coronavirus pandemic have been controversial among Democrats but embraced by many Republicans. He's also seen by political observers as a top tier 2024 Republican presidential candidate should former President Donald Trump take a pass on attempting his own political comeback.

In contrast to federal guidance pushed by the Biden administration, DeSantis has resisted business and school lockdowns. He's also opposed vaccine and mask mandates for Florida at a time when people across the US moved to the Sunshine State in droves during the pandemic.

It's an exodus that DeSantis was quick to call attention to in his speech.

"Florida has become the escape hatch for those chafing under authoritarian, arbitrary and seemingly never-ending mandates and restrictions," he said.

DeSantis' speech also took direct aim at the federal government and its health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical director. DeSantis' campaign has sold merchandise poking fun at Fauci, including T-shirts that read, "Don't Fauci my Florida."

"These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive," DeSantis said of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by other states and encouraged by the federal government. "They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions that are the foundation of free nations."

DeSantis also declared federal mandates "unconstitutional" and said he wanted the legislature to fight back on Washington, DC, inaction on inflation by passing a gas tax holiday. The inflation problem the US is facing is partly tied to the coronavirus relief bill Biden signed into law in 2021, which poured billions of dollars into the economy.

The GOP-led Florida legislature in the audience on Tuesday was almost entirely maskless at a time when cases of the omicron coronavirus are spiking across the US. Florida cases are rising, and while death rates are lower than many other large states, more than 62,810 Floridians have died from the virus.

Still, in a recent shift, some Democratic governors and the White House have backed off many of the lockdowns they advocated for during previous coronavirus surges and in particular are urging schools to stay open. DeSantis called school closures elsewhere "reckless and politically motivated," declaring that "we were right and they were wrong."

"We faced opposition — from hysterical media, from unions and the politicians they control," DeSantis said. "We even faced lawsuits aiming to close the schools, but we wouldn't allow fear or politics to harm our kids."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis questions ‘backbone’ of John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh after justices uphold health care vax mandate

Conservative judges joined the liberal majority. Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a mixed review Friday of the U.S. Supreme Court’s two decisions regarding vaccine mandates, questioning the judgment of two GOP-appointed justices in the process. He noted the decision to uphold a challenge to Occupational Health and Safety Administration private...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Out Of Ammo Early In The Race, Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried Reaches For The Hitler Card To Criticize Gov. DeSantis

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has hit either peak desperation, or peak absurdity. In an interview with Florida Public Radio, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate likened Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to – who else? – Adolf Hitler. Fried ridiculously claimed that DeSantis is turning into the kind of dictator...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Democrats ask Merrick Garland to intervene on state election proposals

Val Demings led a letter signed by every Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation. Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want Attorney General Merrick Garland to protect Florida voters from suppression efforts. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter co-signed by all 10 members of Florida’s House contingent...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Washington Dc#Florida House#Freest State#Anti Biden#Ap Photo#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
villages-news.com

New poll shows DeSantis in strong position over Democratic rivals

The latest Florida Chamber statewide poll shows a majority of likely Florida voters believe Florida is headed in the right direction. Members also give Gov. Ron DeSantis high marks. However, three of Florida’s 10 media markets believe Florida is on the wrong track: Tallahassee, West Palm and Miami-Fort Lauderdale.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Nikki Fried compares Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler: 'In a lot of ways'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried compared Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler during a recent interview. Fried, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022, made the remarks during Friday's edition of The Florida Roundup podcast. Co-host Melissa Ross, a reporter for Jacksonville...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

360K+
Followers
23K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy