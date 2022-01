Two art organizations in Flint received $25,000, as announced by Congressman Dan Kildee. The funding will help increase access to culture, dance and theater in the community. “Michigan’s Fifth District is home to world-class arts organizations, museums and theaters. These institutions draw visitors from across Michigan who patron local businesses, supporting our local economy, and they inspire us to think creatively and embrace other cultures and points of view,” Kildee said. “These federal resources will allow Flint arts institutions to continue and expand the ways they enrich our community. In Congress, I will continue to work to bring federal resources to mid-Michigan.”

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO