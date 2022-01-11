ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played ‘Pokemon Go’ instead of responding to robbery

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X85mq_0diq5BW700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( WTVO ) – A California appellate court upheld the 2017 firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers after they ignored a robbery in favor of playing “Pokemon Go.”

As first reported by The Sacramento Bee , Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were caught on in-car recordings saying they did not want to respond to a nearby robbery at a Macy’s on April 15, 2017. Instead, they discussed how to capture a Snorlax and other rare objects in the virtual game, according to court documents .

Lozano and Mitchell say the recordings were used unfairly to fire them, but on Jan. 7 of this year, a court ruled their firing was justified.

Taco Bell employee in LA shot dead by customer trying to pay with counterfeit money: police

A California Superior Court filing from Jan. 7 said another officer was responding to the robbery when he saw Lozano and Mitchell’s patrol car nearby. Their supervising officer asked twice for them to respond, only to be told “no.”

The recordings revealed the officers discussed responding to the call before Lozano was heard saying, “Ah, screw it,” per court filings . They went on to discuss various “Pokémon Go” virtual creatures nearby.

Lozano and Mitchell have argued that the conversations were private, but the LAPD said the recordings were valid, as the two were “engaged in police business.”

Tracy McClanahan, a detective, later conducted interviews with Lozano and Mitchell, who said they were merely discussing the game and not playing on the job. McClanahan did not believe them, according to court documents, and felt they had willfully failed to respond.

The officers were charged with six counts of on-duty misconduct. They also were charged with lying to McClanahan during the misconduct investigation.

Who will take your pet when you die? COVID has more owners making plans

The Board of Rights – a forum that hears LAPD dicipline cases – found Lozano and Mitchell guilty on all but one of the counts against them, saying their “unprofessional and embarrassing behavior” had violated the public’s trust.

Lozano and Mitchell attempted to appeal their firing, but a trial court and appellate court upheld the decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

ATF offering reward after 30 guns were stolen from Middletown store

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward after more than two dozen guns were reportedly stolen from a store in Middletown, Ohio. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of January 15, 2022 at NYC3, a store located on […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Springfield shooting injures 1 in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. According to the Springfield Police Dispatch, Police were called to the 700 block of South York Street at 1:46 am Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot while inside the home. The extent of the victim’s injuries is […]
WDTN

Ye allegedly punches autograph-seeking fan

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being investigated over a battery accusation after allegedly punching a fan who asked for his autograph in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WDTN

Dayton brothers indicted for double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton brothers were indicted for the shooting deaths of two men in January 2022. Darryl Cleary, 57, and Derek Shaw, 54, were indicted for a double homicide on Randolph Street, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. Dayton Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local woman faces additional charges after Jan 6. insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A federal grand jury has charged 11 people affiliated with the Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy and other charges after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Nine of those charged were already facing previous charges for the event, including one woman from Woodstock, Ohio. Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Robbery#Appellate Court#Weather#Lapd#The Sacramento Bee#Macy#Taco Bell#California Superior Court#Covid#The Board Of Rights
WDTN

Man indicted for fires at Vandalia church

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man was indicted on charges for setting fires at a Vandalia church. Garrett Cook was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for arson, vandalism and desecration, according to Greg Flanagan, public information officer at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Cook was arrested on Tuesday, January 4 in connection […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews on scene of fatal rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton. According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Needmore Rd. and Shoup Mill Rd. Investigators believe the car flipped and the driver was ejected. He died on scene. Authorities confirmed the driver […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Pokemon
WDTN

Dayton man pleads guilty, distributed drugs causing overdoses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in six overdoses. 40-year-old Kelsey V. Williams distributed a fentanyl and cocaine mixture that was responsible for four fatal and two non-fatal overdoses on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, according to court […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Police hold ICAT training as result of police reform recommendations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police received special training Friday on how to handle crisis situations not involving a firearm. The training is a result of the City of Dayton’s police reform working group recommendations. The training is called the Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program. The eight-hour training included both lecture and scenario-based […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Electrical outlet catches fire, leaves family without home

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is now without a home after an electrical fire caused massive damage to their residence Thursday night. According to Madison Township Firefighters on the scene, the blaze began around 10 pm after an electrical outlet caught fire while the family was out. When crews arrived at the London […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man shot in Dayton; police searching for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Dayton Thursday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was shot in the 1400 block of West Third St. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. Dispatchers said police […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights pilot dies in plane crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly plane crash in Missouri has resulted in the deaths of two Ohio pilots. The NTSB said that two pilots died in the small-plane crash in Saint Charles County, Missouri. One of the pilots was identified as Amanda Youngblood from Huber Heights. George King from Westerville was also killed […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy