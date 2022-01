FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been downgraded to out for the contest. Wynn was questionable for Week 18’s regular season finale in Miami with a hip injury, and had to leave that game after just nine snaps with an ankle injury. Wynn played in 16 games this season, starting 15 of them, and was on the field for 88 percent of New England’s offensive snaps. He was replaced by Justin Herron at...

