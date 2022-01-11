ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken may have taken big step playing red-hot Avs tough

By ANDY EIDE
MyNorthwest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Kraken forward Jared McCann shook his head to say ‘no’ when asked if there was such a thing as a moral victory after Seattle’s 4-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. It was the sixth straight loss for the Kraken, the second such skid...

sports.mynorthwest.com

MyNorthwest.com

The Optimist’s Guide to Seattle Kraken: 5 things providing hope

The Kraken hit a new low Wednesday night. They started slow then got better, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped their seventh game in a row with a 5-2 loss in Dallas. Seven straight losses is a season-high, or low, for the expansion franchise, and the frustration is starting to show.
