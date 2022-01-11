Multi-Colored Luxury Sneakers

2021 has been a year to remember for sneakerheads, as the likes of Nike, New Balance and Adidas have been persistently dropping must-have sneakers. Over the last few months, we’ve seen many reissues of sneaker icons, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High in “Neutral Grey,” Air Jordan 6 “Carmine,” Nick ACG Air Mowabb “Rattan Birch” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga.” To the delight of fervid collectors, many were restored to their original designs. Silhouettes such as the buzzy Adidas Yeezy 450, the aerodynamic New Balance XC72 and the innovative Nike Go FlyEase have left a lasting impression. And, as we’re...

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO