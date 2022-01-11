Man's Alleged Remark to Teen at Waffle House About Her Eating Sparks Dispute in Viral Clip

Watch: ABC's "20/20" Dives Into the Death of Mallory Beach. Mallory Beach's parents are ready to discuss the night of her death. As the story develops on the Murdaugh family murders and the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh, 20/20 spoke to the parents of Mallory, who was involved in a boating accident with Alex's son Paul Murdaugh in 2019, that left the 19-year-old girl dead. In an E! News exclusive clip, Renee and Phillip Beach open up about their experiences that night and the loss of their daughter.

