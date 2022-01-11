Songwriters, live music, and plenty of fun coming to the Birthplace of Country Music

Get ready for the Snow Jam & Chili Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1pm to 6pm at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons on The Piazza in Traverse City. Enjoy an afternoon of local music as 10 northern Michigan businesses prepare their best chili for a chance at the biggest beans in the pot: Best Overall Chili and People's Choice. Featuring Jabo Bihlman and his band, along with Seconds to Midnight and more. Tickets: $25 (adult ticket, 21 and over); $15 (child ticket, age 12-20); and $5 (child ticket, age 11 and under). Each ticket includes 10 chili tastes and a voting ticket, one adult drink ticket, a mini tunnel walk at the Village, bonfires, frozen yard games, and much more. facebook.com/thevillagetc.

