Music

Songwriters, live music, and plenty of fun coming to the Birthplace of Country Music

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Ross, Director of Advancement at The Birthplace of...

www.wjhl.com

postsouth.com

On the Lighter Side: A country music tribute to an old friend

I dedicate this column to Pete Michelle, one of my best friends. We were once neighbors, and we were friends for more than 50 years. He is the most knowledgeable country music fan I know. We share a passion for music. Pete plays the guitar and sings. His guitar drips...
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1923, WBAP in Dallas became the first station west of the Mississippi River to broadcast country music, airing “The Radio Barn Dance.”. Today in 1953, Hank Williams’ funeral drew more than 20,000 people in Montgomery, Alabama. A country choir led by Webb Pierce, Red Foley, Little Jimmy Dickens and Carl Smith performed “I Saw The Light.” Ernest Tubb offered “Beyond The Sunset.”
MUSIC
b105country.com

2022 Country Music Festivals Guide

Many of your favorite country singers will headline the biggest country music festivals in America and beyond in 2022. Below is a list of the best country fests, starting in February and running through late fall. As usual, the list will be updated to reflect postponements or cancelations in 2022....
MUSIC
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Musical Artist Damon Dotson Coming To Casey

A local artist is coming to Casey to help fundraise for their park. Damon Dotson is performing at the Casey Community Center to help raise money to make improvements to the Casey City Park. For those interested admission is $25 with the event starting at 6:30pm with light appetizers, cash...
CASEY, IA
funcheap.com

First Fridays in North Beach” Live Music, Art, and Free Outdoor Fun

Live music by Jass (comprised of all members of The Wyatt Act) outside as part of First Fridays in North Beach. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
MUSIC
wrangellsentinel.com

Disney music video features Klukwan songwriter

Klukwan resident and Diné (Navajo) artist Clara Natonabah wrote and sang a Navajo song that was featured in a Disney Junior Shake Your Tale with Chip 'N Dale music video. The song, titled "Hózhóogoo Dahwiit'áál" (We Will Sing in Beauty), was released on YouTube and appears in the cartoon where the popular Disney cartoon characters dance to Natonabah's song.
THEATER & DANCE
penbaypilot.com

Live Music Friday @ Brady’s!!

Jack Duggins will preform live at Brady’s Friday during Happy hour from 3-6pm. Join the crew as we all stay warm together and enjoy a few tunes. Tuesday 3-8pm Mexican Night!! Get your burrito on!!. Wednesday - Saturday 11:30-8pm Sunday darts, football, & bar only 1-4pm.
MUSIC
themobmuseum.org

Free Live Music in The Underground in February

Join us for live music in The Underground speakeasy and distillery at The Mob Museum in February. Find the weekly password in The Underground’s Instagram Stories for free admission to the speakeasy located in the basement of The Mob Museum!. Entertainment lineup for February (Friday-Saturday: 8 p.m. to Midnight,...
MUSIC
gocheckers.com

Country Music Night Ticket Package on Jan. 22

Get a themed cowboy boot koozie and a game ticket for Saturday, Jan. 22, together for just $25!. Grab this package by ordering online now while supplies last and join us for Country Music Night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 6 p.m.
MUSIC
Buffalo Business First

Zealot Interactive chosen as musical partner for 'Monarch,' a country music show on Fox

A Buffalo-based startup has been selected to help people learn the songs from Fox Entertainment's new television show about music. Zealot Interactive – which relocated from Virginia to Buffalo last year, then won $500,000 in the 43North competition – will use its Fret Zealot platform to help people learn the guitar parts on original songs and select covers that appear in the show “Monarch."
BUFFALO, NY
northernexpress.com

Hot Chili, Cool Music & Family Fun

Get ready for the Snow Jam & Chili Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1pm to 6pm at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons on The Piazza in Traverse City. Enjoy an afternoon of local music as 10 northern Michigan businesses prepare their best chili for a chance at the biggest beans in the pot: Best Overall Chili and People's Choice. Featuring Jabo Bihlman and his band, along with Seconds to Midnight and more. Tickets: $25 (adult ticket, 21 and over); $15 (child ticket, age 12-20); and $5 (child ticket, age 11 and under). Each ticket includes 10 chili tastes and a voting ticket, one adult drink ticket, a mini tunnel walk at the Village, bonfires, frozen yard games, and much more. facebook.com/thevillagetc.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Current Publishing

WHAM forms to share live music

WHAM High School Musicians Group was started as a way for young people to perform live amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The student-run group is led by Carmel High School junior Brayden Meng. “Brayden said he wished he could perform in front of a live audience because he missed the recitals...
CARMEL, IN
cbs3duluth.com

Free country music event is bringing Nashville to the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center is preparing to bring Nashville to the Northland on February 5. The event, called “North of Nashville,” will feature professional songwriters performing their work and explaining the story behind their music. Bo Allen, the event’s host, joined...
DULUTH, MN
WAVY News 10

Live Music Friday: Rachel Rocheleau

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the first Live Music Friday of 2022 and we’re happy to welcome Rachel Rocheleau back to HRS. She performed her new single, “Shotgun Wedding”, off of her new EP, “The Long Way Home”.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wjhl.com

Live Music by The Flying J’s

Brenda Olafsen from the Appalachian Auditorium at St James in Greeneville tells us about an upcoming concert event and introduces us to The Flying J’s. For tickets and more information visit www.Appalachian-Auditorium.org.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Music Legend Retiring From the Raod

Country legend Robert Earl Keen is ready to take a chill pill. The singer announced recently that he's ready to take a break from the road. The Houston native has been performing professionally since 1984, but his road to stardom began in college years before that. In a video post on his social media accounts titled "Time Flies" persona said the decision had nothing to do with his health, which has not been in the best shape in recent years.
MUSIC
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN

