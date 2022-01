Shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. were up 1.0% in trading on Thursday after the company and GlaxoSmithKline formally asked the Food and Drug Administration to update the authorization for their COVID-19 treatment to include intramuscular administration. GSK's stock was up 0.1% after the news was announced. The therapy, sotrovimab, is a monoclonal antibody used to treat some teens and adults who are at high risk for severe COVID-19. The therapy was originally authorized for single-dose intravenous infusion. Vir's stock is down 3.8% and GSK shares have gained 2.7% so far this year. The S&P 500 has declined 0.8%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO