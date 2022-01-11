ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aziz Ansari Announces New Netflix Special ‘Nightclub Comedian’

By Ethan Shanfeld
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAziz Ansari announced a new Netflix special titled “Nightclub Comedian,” premiering on Jan. 25. According to the poster, the special was filmed in December 2021 at “an intimate surprise gig” in New York City. More from Variety. “Nightclub Comedian” will be Ansari’s fourth comedy special...

www.seattlepi.com

