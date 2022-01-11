Katy Perry drops video for “When I’m Gone” with Alesso during CFP National Championship game “You know, I think it’s just time to give them everything they want.”

Katy Perry is back with another single that’s sure to top the charts for weeks to come.

The popstar teamed up with Alesso for a collaboration titled, “When I’m Gone,” which they released on Monday, January 10. Just like the classic Katy Perry we all know and love, the video features extravagant costumes and over-the-top dance moves.

The singer debuted her latest video during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, which saw the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18. During halftime, viewers got to see the premiere of the “When I‘m Gone” video, marking the first time ESPN has shared a music video across networks during a live broadcast.

“When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them,” Perry said about her latest video in a press release. “ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

The video starts with Katy proclaiming, “You know, I think it’s just time to give them everything they want.” First, we see the singer inside a phone booth, but as her song begins to play in the background, Perry drops the phone before walking out of the booth and into a factory while accompanied by a robot dog.

She is later joined by DJ Alesso, who she collaborated with on the track. The Swedish producer is introduced midway through the video when he makes a dramatic entrance into the factory before going on to appear in a few shots with the popstar.

“When I’m Gone” comes following the release of her album, Smile, in August 2020. The single has already proven to be a hit, pulling over 10 million streams in under a week.

The star also recently launched her Las Vegas residency, Play, which opened in late December at Resorts World. Perry is set to perform 16 shows through March.