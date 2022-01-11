Medevac helicopter with baby on board crashes near Philadelphia

A medevac helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

The helicopter went down outside the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Penn., around 1 p.m., according to NBC Philadelphia.

The aircraft was flying an infant patient to a hospital in Philadelphia when it crashed, but neither the child or the three crew members on board were seriously injured and were able to escape the wreckage before first responders arrived at the scene.

“It’s an absolute miracle,” an emergency official said.