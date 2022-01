Haley Boles, a student in the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) with an interest in space microbiology was granted VP Promise funding to attend the American Society of Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR) Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland. This annual meeting aims to bring together scientists and working professionals focused on understanding the responses of biological and physical systems to variable gravity conditions. At the conference, Boles presented research she conducted during the Spring 2021 semester at the Kennedy Space Center focused on evaluating plasma as a sanitization agent for seeds. While attending, she utilized the opportunity to network with researchers from across the United States.

