Columbus Airport to receive $1 million from Infrastructure Grants

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – In December, the U.S. Senate approved over $123-million in federal funding for airports across Georgia.

The Columbus Airport is slated to receive just over $1-million of funding as part of President Biden’s infrastructure package that was signed into law at the end of 2021. This comes as the Columbus Airport has nearly doubled its revenue in the past year.

The Columbus Airport has not yet determined exactly how the funding will be used, but Airport Director Amber Clark says they’re looking at several options.

Georgia Democratic, Senator Raphael Warnock said they want to “strengthen federal funding for Georgia’s infrastructure to keep our skies friendly and safe and our economy moving forward.”

“We’re actually looking at purchasing some equipment items, to help us with our maintenance facility as well as some of our public safety officers, we do have some airfield projects that we would like to fund that we haven’t gotten funded recently,” said Clark.

“One additional thing we have looked at is adding an additional fuel farm, with a new airline coming in we need somewhere to hold additional fuel. So we’ve got a few ideas,” said Clark.

Clark said the new funding will help continue the growth they’ve seen as well as add jobs to the Columbus community.

This is the first of five years of funds from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Infrastructure Law.

