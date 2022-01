Larry L. McKee, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, after a battle with congestive heart failure. He was 91 years old.Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Christian Church, Clearwater.Larry was born at home on Christmas Day in 1930 to Lloyd Dale McKee Sr. and Lois McKee. He grew up in Wichita and graduated from East High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949...

