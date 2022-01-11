Parquet Courts Premiere ‘Watching Strangers Smile’ On ‘Ellen’

Parquet Courts have been around long enough that they’re now essentially an indie rock legacy band, but they’ve always figured out way to keep things interesting. For instance, it’s a little perverse for an indie rock band to play on Ellen these days. This isn’t because Ellen won’t book indie bands — that’s been happening for years, and Parquet Courts themselves were on her show in 2018 — but because everyone pretty much hates Ellen DeGeneres these days. But for an indie rock band to go on Ellen and do something that seems purposefully alienating? That’s new.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO