Parquet Courts Premiere ‘Watching Strangers Smile’ On ‘Ellen’

JamBase
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Parquet Courts recently released a new studio album, they went another direction during their return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. Instead of performing a track featured on Sympathy For Life,...

www.jambase.com

Stereogum

Parquet Courts Played “Stoned And Starving” As An Ellen Online Exclusive, With A Newly Inserted Angry Diatribe

Those fun-loving tricksters in Parquet Courts are at it again! Just days after going on Ellen and performing a B-side, they’re back with an online exclusive from the same taping. Of course they saved “Stoned And Starving,” arguably their best-loved track, which for years they refused to perform live, for what amounts to the B-side of this high-profile TV performance.
