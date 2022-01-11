ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rent expert discusses housing situation in California

By Jordan Radach, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

This past fall, the monthly cost of a one-bedroom apartment was up almost 11% over the same time period in 2020 as eviction protections tied to the pandemic were ending and federal rental assistance flowing into the state was slow to be distributed.

Brian Carberry of Rent.com joined Sonseeahray to discuss the current rental situation in California along with where this part of the housing market is going.

